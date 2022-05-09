Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Cork Fit For Reunion
02/04/2021
News
3 min read
Midfielder available to face former club but injured Brady set for spell out
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WORLD AUTISM ACCEPTANCE WEEK: THANK YOU
Thank You, Clarets' Fans
World Autism Awareness Week Tops up for Auction
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49