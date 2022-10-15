CORK LOOKS AHEAD TO SWANSEA CLASH
News

CORK LOOKS AHEAD TO SWANSEA CLASH

13/10/2022
News
3 min read

Midfielder previews Saturday's Turf Moor encounter with City

Related news

View all
CLARETS+ STREAMING THE SWANSEA CITY GAME INTERNATIONALLY

6 min read
2yr
TEAM NEWS: BURNLEY V SWANSEA CITY

2 min read
2yr
PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SWANSEA CITY

3 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549