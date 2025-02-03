COSTELLOE SIGNS NEW DEAL AND HEADS TO NORTHAMPTON TOWN
News

COSTELLOE SIGNS NEW DEAL AND HEADS TO NORTHAMPTON TOWN

03/02/2025
News
2 min read

Young forward pens new deal and heads to Northampton on loan

Related news

View all
MARCUS MAKES THE MOVE

2 min read
18h
BANEL JOINS THE CLARETS

2 min read
6h
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V OXFORD UNITED

2 min read
8h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3061
3BUR3058
4SUN3058