Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
CULLEN PROUD OF BATTLING DRAW AT CHELSEA
30/03/2024
News
4 min read
Midfielder hails special performance against Blues
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
REPLAY | CHELSEA V BURNLEY
HIGHLIGHTS | CHELSEA V BURNLEY
GALLERY: CHELSEA V BURNLEY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49