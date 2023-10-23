CULLEN REACTS TO BEES RESULT
News

CULLEN REACTS TO BEES RESULT

21/10/2023
News
3 min read

Midfielder describes his disappointment at Brentford loss

Related news

View all
REPLAY | BRENTFORD V BURNLEY

1yr
KOMPANY REVIEWS BRENTFORD DEFEAT

3 min read
1yr
GALLERY: BRENTFORD V BURNLEY

1 min read
1yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549