Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
CUP FINAL A CHANCE FOR US TO ‘EXPRESS OURSELVES’ SAYS SIDDALL
20/03/2025
News
3 min read
Burnley Women play Chorley this evening
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
3
STO
19
43
4
BUR
18
40
5
RUG
18
32
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: WOMEN PREPARE FOR CHORLEY
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: CHORLEY V BURNLEY
MARCH INTERNATIONAL BREAK PREVIEW
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
3
STO
19
43
4
BUR
18
40
5
RUG
18
32