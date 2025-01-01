CUP FIXTURES CONFIRMED FOR U18S AND U21s
News

CUP FIXTURES CONFIRMED FOR U18S AND U21s

26/08/2022
News
2 min read

More dates added into academy calendar as cup fixtures confirmed

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
11h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
11h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
11h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549