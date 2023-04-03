DETAILS CHANGED FOR U21s TRIP TO MILLWALL
News
Fixture News

DETAILS CHANGED FOR U21s TRIP TO MILLWALL

30/03/2023
Fixture News
1 min read

Venue & kick-off time changed for U21s game at Millwall on Monday

Related news

View all
U21 REPORT: MILLWALL 1-0 BURNLEY

4 min read
2yr
U21 PREVIEW: MILLWALL V BURNLEY

3 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549