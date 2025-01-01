Double Draw Awaits Clarets
News

Double Draw Awaits Clarets

11/01/2021
News
2 min read

Burnley ball number 20 as FA Cup lines up fourth and fifth-round ties

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
11h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
11h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
12h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549