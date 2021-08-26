DYCHE: CHANGES LIKELY
News

DYCHE: CHANGES LIKELY

23/08/2021
News
2 min read

Clarets set to switch it around for Tyneside cup clash

Related news

View all
REPORT: NEWCASTLE UNITED 0-0 BURNLEY (BURNLEY WIN 4-3 ON PENALTIES)

4 min read
3yr
WILL AND A WAYNE TAKE CLARETS THROUGH

2 min read
3yr
CARABAO CUP PREVIEW: NEWCASTLE UNITED V BURNLEY

5 min read
3yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549