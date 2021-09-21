Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
DYCHE: I BELIEVE IN ALL MY PLAYERS HERE
21/09/2021
News
3 min read
Manager Sean Dyche looks ahead to this evening's Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
DYCHE: I'M PLEASED FOR JAY
REPORT: BURNLEY 4-1 ROCHDALE
PIETERS | Dutchman Previews Rochdale Cup Tie
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49