Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Interviews
Dyche: Players Will Grow From Defeats
05/02/2021
Interviews
4 min read
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MATCHDAY | Burnley v Brighton 2020/21
Relief For JBG As Goal Wait Over
REPORT: Burnley 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49