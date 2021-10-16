Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
DYCHE: WE NEED TO TIDY UP ON THE DETAILS
14/10/2021
News
4 min read
Manager Sean Dyche looks ahead to Saturday's trip to the Etihad
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
A LETTER FROM THE CAPTAIN
PL PREVIEW: MAN CITY V BURNLEY
COLLINS: THESE ARE THE STAGES I WANT TO PLAY ON
Related news
View all
A LETTER FROM THE CAPTAIN
PL PREVIEW: MAN CITY V BURNLEY
COLLINS: THESE ARE THE STAGES I WANT TO PLAY ON
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49