Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
EMBLEY EXCITED FOR TOP OF TABLE CLASH AT FOREST
30/03/2023
News
5 min read
Born and bred Claret prepared for challenge that awaits women’s team this weekend
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
WOMEN’S REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 3-0 BURNLEY
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
BRADFORD RELISHING FOREST TEST
Related news
View all
WOMEN’S REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 3-0 BURNLEY
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
BRADFORD RELISHING FOREST TEST
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49