ESPORTS: Double Delight In First Round

Teams
22/12/2020
Esports
Our teams top the table and gain promotion in the FIFA eClub WOrld Cup qualifiers

Championship table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549