Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
More
ESPORTS: FIFA eClub World Cup Playoff In Sight
13/01/2021
More
2 min read
BFC eSports teams looking to make it through to the FIFA eClub World Cup play offs
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: PLAYERS' PLAYLISTS
LOTTERY: Claret And Blue Bond Membership Update
Related news
View all
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: PLAYERS' PLAYLISTS
LOTTERY: Claret And Blue Bond Membership Update
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49