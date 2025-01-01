ESTEVE REVIEWS 'INTENSE BUT FUN' FIRST WEEK OF PRE-SEASON
News

ESTEVE REVIEWS 'INTENSE BUT FUN' FIRST WEEK OF PRE-SEASON

02/07/2024
News
2 min read

Defender reflects on the first week of pre-season training

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
12h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
12h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
12h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549