FA CUP FIFTH ROUND CONFIRMATION & CARDIFF FIXTURE REARRANGED
News

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND CONFIRMATION & CARDIFF FIXTURE REARRANGED

14/02/2025
News
1 min read

Clarets set for Deepdale lunchtime clash in FA Cup and midweek visit to Cardiff

Related news

View all
CLARETS+ STREAMING PRESTON NORTH END GAME INTERNATIONALLY

2 min read
19h
SUPPORTER INFORMATION: PRESTON NORTH END V BURNLEY

1 min read
19h
CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: PRESTON NORTH END 2011

3 min read
19h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3267
3BUR3264
4SUN3262