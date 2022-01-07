FA CUP HOSPITALITY: BURNLEY V HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
FA CUP HOSPITALITY: BURNLEY V HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

04/01/2022
Hospitality options start at just £69 for FA Cup clash

