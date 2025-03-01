FA CUP MATCH REPORT: PRESTON NORTH END 3 – 0 BURNLEY
News

FA CUP MATCH REPORT: PRESTON NORTH END 3 – 0 BURNLEY

01/03/2025
News
3 min read

Clarets exit FA Cup with defeat at Deepdale

Related news

View all
"IT WASN'T GOOD ENOUGH" SAYS BROWNHILL

3 min read
45min
PARKER 'DISAPPOINTED' BUT EXPECTS RESPONSE FROM CLARETS

3 min read
46min
FA CUP GALLERY: PRESTON NORTH END V BURNLEY

1 min read
52min
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3573
3BUR3468
4SUN3565