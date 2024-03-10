FA CUP REPORT: MANCHESTER CITY 6 - 0 BURNLEY
News
Match Reports

FA CUP REPORT: MANCHESTER CITY 6 - 0 BURNLEY

18/03/2023
Match Reports
4 min read

Clarets' FA Cup journey comes to an end in Manchester

Related news

View all
MATCH REPORT: WEST HAM UNITED 2 - 2 BURNLEY

5 min read
10mo
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 4-0 PETERBOROUGH UNITED

3 min read
11mo
MATCH REPORT: LIVERPOOL 3 - 1 BURNLEY

2 min read
11mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549