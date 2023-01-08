FA CUP TEAM NEWS: AFC BOURNEMOUTH V BURNLEY
News

FA CUP TEAM NEWS: AFC BOURNEMOUTH V BURNLEY

07/01/2023
News
2 min read

All the team news ahead of the Clarets' trip to the south coast

Related news

View all
ZAROURY HAPPY WITH BOURNEMOUTH BRACE

2 min read
2yr
BROWNHILL PROUD OF TEAM FOR BOURNEMOUTH WIN

4 min read
2yr
GALLERY: AFC BOURNEMOUTH V BURNLEY

1 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549