FA CUP TEAM NEWS: IPSWICH TOWN V BURNLEY
News

FA CUP TEAM NEWS: IPSWICH TOWN V BURNLEY

28/01/2023
News
2 min read

All the team news ahead of the Clarets' trip to Portman Road

Related news

View all
AL-DAKHIL'S PRIDE AT DEBUT

2 min read
2yr
GALLERY: IPSWICH TOWN V BURNLEY

1 min read
2yr
FA CUP PREVIEW: IPSWICH TOWN V BURNLEY

3 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549