FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW TONIGHT
News

FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW TONIGHT

28/11/2022
News
1 min read

Clarets to find out third round opponents this evening

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
12h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
12h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
12h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549