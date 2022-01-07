FA CUP TICKETS: BURNLEY V HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
News
Ticket News

FA CUP TICKETS: BURNLEY V HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

07/01/2022
Ticket News
2 min read

Tickets for FA Cup clash with Huddersfield on sale now

Related news

View all
MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

1 min read
3yr
FA CUP PREVIEW: BURNLEY V HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

6 min read
3yr
WOAN: WINNING BREEDS CONFIDENCE

3 min read
3yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549