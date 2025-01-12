Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
FA CUP TRIP TO SAINTS
12/01/2025
News
1 min read
Clarets head to St Mary's Stadium in the 4th round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
26
53
2
BUR
26
52
3
SH U
26
52
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
U21S PREVIEW: CREWE ALEXANDRA V BURNLEY
BAURESS ‘BUZZING’ WITH FIRST CLARETS START
PARKER REFLECTS ON 'WELL DESERVED VICTORY' OVER READING
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
26
53
2
BUR
26
52
3
SH U
26
52