Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
FA YOUTH CUP PREVIEW: BRISTOL CITY V BURNLEY
06/02/2024
News
3 min read
Young Clarets aim to book quarter-final place
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
CLARETS’ FA YOUTH CUP JOURNEY TO DATE
Related news
View all
CLARETS’ FA YOUTH CUP JOURNEY TO DATE
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49