Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
2021/22
FAN REACTION: BURNLEY V EVERTON
07/04/2022
2021/22
3 min read
Clarets react to Burnley claiming all three points at Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
FAN REACTION: BURNLEY V SOUTHAMPTON
DYCHE: ITS NOT ALL ABOUT FORM
DYCHE: WE NEED TO TURN DRAWS INTO WINS
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49