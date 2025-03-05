Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
FEMALE STAFF COME TOGETHER TO DESIGN WOMEN’S RANGE
05/03/2025
News
3 min read
Club improve womenswear offering following fan feedback
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
35
73
3
BUR
35
71
4
SUN
35
65
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
CLARETS GAME AGAINST MILLWALL SCHEDULED FOR LUNCHTIME KICK-OFF
TRAFFORD NOMINATED FOR PFA PLAYER OF THE MONTH
BECOME A HOST FAMILY FOR BURNLEY ACADEMY PLAYERS!
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
35
73
3
BUR
35
71
4
SUN
35
65