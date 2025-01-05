FLEMMING ON 'ENJOYABLE' EAST LANCASHIRE DERBY WIN!
News

FLEMMING ON 'ENJOYABLE' EAST LANCASHIRE DERBY WIN!

04/01/2025
News
4 min read

Goalscorer thrilled with goal at Ewood Park

Related news

View all
REPLAY | BLACKBURN ROVERS V BURNLEY

3h
HIGHLIGHTS | BLACKBURN ROVERS V BURNLEY

11h
DERBY DAY 'DELIGHT' FOR PARKER

2 min read
11h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2653
2BUR2652
3SH U2652