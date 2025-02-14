Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
FLEMMING RELISHING ANOTHER LANCASHIRE DERBY
14/02/2025
News
3 min read
Forward looks ahead to Saturday's trip to Preston
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
32
67
3
BUR
32
64
4
SUN
32
62
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MATCH PREVIEW: PRESTON NORTH END V BURNLEY
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF PRESTON NORTH END
CLARETS+ STREAMING PRESTON NORTH END GAME INTERNATIONALLY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
32
67
3
BUR
32
64
4
SUN
32
62