Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
FOOTBALL UNITES AHEAD OF PLAY SAFE WEEKEND
29/09/2023
News
3 min read
Play Safe Weekend focuses on the safeguarding role everyone has to play
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
CLARETS UNCUT | NEWCASTLE UNITED V BURNLEY
ADDED TIME AT THE RAPIDZ FAN ZONE!
BROWNHILL REACTS TO NEWCASTLE RESULT
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49