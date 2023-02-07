Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY V IPSWICH TOWN
07/02/2023
News
1 min read
All the match action from the Fourth Round replay
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
TELLA CREDITS TEAM FOR FA CUP FOURTH ROUND WIN
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES
FA CUP REPLAY TEAM NEWS: BURNLEY V IPSWICH TOWN
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49