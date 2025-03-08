GALLERY: BURNLEY V LUTON TOWN
GALLERY: BURNLEY V LUTON TOWN

08/03/2025
All the action from Turf Moor

BROWNHILL BUZZING WITH WIN AGAINST HATTERS

5 min read
8h
PARKER ‘DELIGHTED WITH EVERYTHING’ AFTER LUTON WIN

3 min read
8h
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 4 - 0 LUTON TOWN

5 min read
8h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3676
3BUR3674
4SUN3668