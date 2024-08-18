Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY WOMEN V HULL CITY LADIES
18/08/2024
News
1 min read
The best photos from the Daisy Communications Arena
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
WOL
11
28
3
BUR
10
25
4
RUG
10
22
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 9-0 HULL CITY
WOMEN’S PROGRAMME – HULL CITY
LEVELL EXCITED FOR SEASON OPENER
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
WOL
11
28
3
BUR
10
25
4
RUG
10
22