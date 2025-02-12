Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
Teams
GALLERY: BURNLEY WOMEN V LIVERPOOL FEDS
12/02/2025
Teams
1 min read
Photos from a positive night under the lights
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
WOL
15
38
3
BUR
14
37
4
STO
15
34
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 5-0 LIVERPOOL FEDS
WOMEN’S PROGRAMME – LIVERPOOL FEDS
MCPARTLAN URGES CAUTION AGAINST ‘TOUGH’ FEDS SIDE
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
WOL
15
38
3
BUR
14
37
4
STO
15
34