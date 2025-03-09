Shop
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY WOMEN V NOTTINGHAM FOREST WOMEN
09/03/2025
News
1 min read
Action shots from a sunny day at the LFA headquarters
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
3
STO
19
43
4
BUR
17
37
5
RUG
17
31
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0-2 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
WOMEN’S PROGRAMME – NOTTINGHAM FOREST
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V NOTTINGHAM FOREST
