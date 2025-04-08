GALLERY: DERBY COUNTY V BURNLEY
News

GALLERY: DERBY COUNTY V BURNLEY

08/04/2025
News
1 min read

All the action from Pride Park Stadium

Related news

View all
CULLEN DISCUSSES DRAW AT DERBY COUNTY

4 min read
4min
PARKER REFLECTS ON 'TOUGH BATTLE' WITH THE RAMS

3 min read
5min
MATCH REPORT: DERBY COUNTY 0 - 0 BURNLEY

3 min read
9min
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE4185
2BUR4185
3SH U4183