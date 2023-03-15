GALLERY: HULL CITY V BURNLEY
News

GALLERY: HULL CITY V BURNLEY

15/03/2023
News
1 min read

All the action from the MKM Stadium

Related news

View all
IT'S A HAT-TRICK FOR TELLA AGAINST TIGERS

3 min read
2yr
TEAM NEWS: HULL CITY V BURNLEY

1 min read
2yr
PREVIEW: HULL CITY V BURNLEY

3 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549