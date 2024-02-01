Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: MANCHESTER CITY V BURNLEY
31/01/2024
News
1 min read
All the action from the Etihad
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
AL-DAKHIL ON SPECIAL FIRST GOAL FEELING
BERGE ON MAN CITY BATTLE
VINCENT KOMPANY | REACTION | MANCHESTER CITY V BURNLEY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49