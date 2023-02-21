Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: MILLWALL V BURNLEY
21/02/2023
News
1 min read
All the match action from The Den
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
TWINE ON FIRST LEAGUE START FOR CLARETS
REPORT: MILLWALL 1 - 1 BURNLEY
TEAM NEWS: MILLWALL V BURNLEY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49