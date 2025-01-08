GALLERY: NOTTINGHAM FOREST WOMEN V BURNLEY WOMEN
News

GALLERY: NOTTINGHAM FOREST WOMEN V BURNLEY WOMEN

08/01/2025
News
1 min read

All the action from the City Ground

Related news

View all
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-0 BURNLEY (AET)

4 min read
2h
MARSHALL RARING TO GET BACK OUT THERE

3 min read
13h
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY

3 min read
1d
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2WOL1128
3BUR1025
4RUG1022