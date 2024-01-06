GALLERY: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY FA CUP
News

GALLERY: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY FA CUP

05/01/2024
News
1 min read

All the action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Related news

View all
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY | FA CUP HIGHLIGHTS

12mo
CULLEN REFLECTS ON SPURS SHOWING

4 min read
12mo
JOSH CULLEN | FA CUP REACTION | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY

12mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549