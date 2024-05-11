Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY
11/05/2024
News
1 min read
All the action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
BERGE REACTS TO RELEGATION AT SPURS
HIGHLIGHTS | Tottenham v Burnley | 2023/24
"We left it all out there" - Berge | REACTION | Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49