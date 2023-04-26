GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF BLACKBURN
News

GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF BLACKBURN

25/04/2023
News
1 min read

Selection of snaps from training ahead of Tuesday's nights clash with Rovers

Related news

View all
PLAYERS REACT TO CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE WIN

25 min read
2yr
AL-DAKHIL ON UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT AT EWOOD

2 min read
2yr
BARNES ON DERBY DAY DELIGHT

3 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549