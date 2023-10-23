GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF BRENTFORD
News

GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF BRENTFORD

20/10/2023
News
1 min read

Training photos ahead of this weekend's visit to London

Related news

View all
REPLAY | BRENTFORD V BURNLEY

1yr
CULLEN REACTS TO BEES RESULT

3 min read
1yr
KOMPANY REVIEWS BRENTFORD DEFEAT

3 min read
1yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549