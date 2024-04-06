GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF EVERTON
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF EVERTON

05/04/2024
Photos from this week's training ahead of Saturday's visit to Goodison Park

Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549