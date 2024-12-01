GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF STOKE CITY
News

GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF STOKE CITY

30/11/2024
News
1 min read

Training photos ahead of Saturday's game

Related news

View all
"WE'RE ALL PULLING IN THE SAME DIRECTION" SAYS ROBERTS

5 min read
1mo
REPLAY | STOKE CITY V BURNLEY

1mo
LAURENT ENJOYS NINE POINT WEEK!

4 min read
1mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549