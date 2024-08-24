GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF SUNDERLAND
News

GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF SUNDERLAND

23/08/2024
News
1 min read

Training photos ahead of Saturday's game

Related news

View all
HIGHLIGHTS | SUNDERLAND V BURNLEY

4mo
ESTÈVE EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT AT BLACK CATS DEFEAT

3 min read
4mo
GALLERY: SUNDERLAND V BURNLEY

1 min read
4mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549