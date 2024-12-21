GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF WATFORD
News

GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF WATFORD

21/12/2024
News
1 min read

Training photos ahead of Saturday's game

Related news

View all
"WE WERE WELL WORTHY OF THE THREE POINTS!" SAYS ANTHONY

3 min read
12d
GALLERY: BURNLEY V WATFORD

1 min read
12d
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 1 WATFORD

3 min read
12d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549